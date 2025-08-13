'Hezbollah has not come to an end': Berri criticizes objections to Larijani's visit

BEIRUT — In remarks published by An-Nahar on Wednesday, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri downplayed the uproar over the visit of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary, Ali Larijani, to Lebanon, saying: "Be patient, brothers. Iran is a friend of Lebanon and will remain so, given its influential position in the region."

Larijani arrived in Beirut earlier on Wednesday and is expected to meet with President Joseph Aoun, Berri and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, among other figures. His visit comes after Iran repeatedly voiced opposition in recent days to the Lebanese government’s decision to disarm Hezbollah, the Tehran-backed armed group and political party. Iran's position prompted reactions from the Lebanese Foreign Ministry, headed by Joe Rajji from the Lebanese Forces’ share in the Cabinet, which condemned Tehran’s interference.

"Hezbollah has not come to an end and remains one of the largest parties in Lebanon despite everything it has been through ... things are not managed this way with a major political component and sect in the country," he added.

Hezbollah was significantly weakened by the war between the group and Israel, which spanned from October 2023 until November 2024, and many of the group's leaders were killed in the war, including its former Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

According to An-Nahar, Berri said he was not surprised by “this attack” on Larijani and the rejection of his visit "based on orders from abroad driven by a lobby active inside the country."

"If those who object can prevent his arrival, let them do so. If there is an objection to Iranian statements on the grounds that they affect Lebanese sovereignty, we call for a careful examination of the statements made by U.S. officials and others," he said.

Berri denied that he had agreed to the government's resolution on weapons, stating: “All I asked for was to postpone the first government session from [Aug. 5 to 7], but they did not listen.”

In the Aug. 5 meeting, the Lebanese government tasked its army with preparing a plan to disarm Hezbollah by the end of the year. The army has been asked to submit the plan to the Cabinet by the end of August. Two days later, the Cabinet, minus its Shiite ministers, approved the adoption of a U.S.-drawn plan for Hezbollah's disarmament.

“Had we accepted this resolution, would we have seen any responsiveness from Israel in withdrawing from the south, or would its attacks have escalated?” Berri asked rhetorically.

He referred to what U.S. envoy Tom Barrack said after leaving Ain al-Tineh last month, that the meeting with him was excellent, saying that changes in positions later took place.

Finally, Berri said that “what is needed is patience and dedication to confront Israel and its plans targeting all of Lebanon."

Despite a cease-fire agreement reached last November, Israel continues to carry out near-daily strikes, mainly in the South, and still occupies five areas within Lebanese territories.