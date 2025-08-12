Around 11,450 square meters consumed by fire in Fneideq

BEIRUT — The Civil Defense managed to bring a fire in the Akkar district village of Fneideq under control after two hours of battling the flames on Tuesday, L'Orient Today's correspondent in the North reported.

The fire broke out suddenly in the Harf al-Snoubar neighborhood and spread rapidly due to a strong northward wind and the extremely high temperatures with which Lebanon is currently beset. By the time firefighters were able to contain the flames, the fire had consumed an estimate area of 11,450 square meters.

Civil Defense firefighters worked alongside teams from the Union of Municipalities of Jerd al-Qaitea and the Darb Akkar Association. The union was able to supply water through special tanks loaded on agricultural tractors to speed up the extinguishing operations.

Firefighting teams are now continuing cooling operations for fear of the flames reigniting due to the unprecedented rise in temperatures in the mountainous areas.

A heatwave descended on Lebanon last week and temperatures are expected to further increase, according to weather forecasts. On Monday, Civil Defense advised residents to take several measures to protect themselves in the next few days and also laid out guidelines for avoiding starting wildfires.

Environment Minister Tamara Elzein reminded residents on Tuesday of the "need to exercise caution, adhere to preventive guidelines, and avoid any activity that could lead to a fire.”

Since the heatwave took hold, amid a particularly dry summer following a winter low on rain, Civil Defense firefighting teams have been battling fires across the country, from Akkar in the North, to the Bekaa in the East, to Nabatieh and Sour in the South.

On Monday, at least three fires broke out in southern Lebanon, one of which consumed large swathes of forested area and grasslands on the outskirts of the town of Moammarieh, southeast of Saida.

Reporting contributed by L'Orient Today's correspondent in the North, Michel Hallak.