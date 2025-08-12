Ministry of Tourism launches its 'smart tourism app'

BEIRUT — The Ministry of Tourism launched an AI-powered app to aid tourists in planning their Lebanon destinations on Tuesday, dubbed the "smart tourism application" by Minister of Tourism Laura Lahoud and Minister of State for Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence Kamal Shehadeh.

The app functions as a directory of tourist sites, expected to grow as sites themselves register, with a module allowing users to query the database, modeled on OpenAI's Large Language Model (LLM).

The application, called simply "Ministry of Tourism Lebanon," is already available on macOS and Android. "It does not replace any other [tourism] application, but links them all, through artificial intelligence," a statement from the Ministry of Tourism's press office explains.

"These applications map out for us the archaeological sites, mountain hiking routes, addresses of guest houses, or even places of pilgrimage and religious tourism," Lahoud said during a presentation introducing the app on Tuesday at the ministry. "Today, we are launching a new tool that does not compete with these private initiatives, but rather complements and highlights them."









"The application functions as a personal assistant using artificial intelligence to provide guidance, advice and suggestions in the field of tourism in Lebanon, in all its details," Shehadeh said. "What can I do in Tripoli today between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.? How can I fill five days with activities suitable for my children aged 10 to 14?" are examples of questions that can be asked on the app, Lahoud demonstrated.

Although the application's interface is in English, the artificial intelligence responds in the user's language. The application "draws from the data of 2,400 sites specialized in tourism in Lebanon — a figure expected to increase over time," Shehadeh said.

The minister also emphasized that the application "will help owners of small and medium-sized tourism businesses reach the public, especially since they can add information about their establishments." It aims to "make life easier for citizens and tourists in Lebanon," he said.