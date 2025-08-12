Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

South Lebanon

Syrian worker injured in device explosion in Sour


L'Orient Today Staff / By L'Orient Today staff, 12 August 2025 12:46,

A device exploded Tuesday morning in an orchard in the locality of Hanieh (Sour), injuring a Syrian worker, according to L'Orient Today's correspondent in South Lebanon, Mountasser Abdallah. The man was transferred to a hospital in Sour.

Several Israeli munitions landed on Lebanese territory without exploding during the more than 15 months of open conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, for which a cease-fire came into effect on Nov. 27, 2024.

While the majority of Israeli bombardments took place in South Lebanon, the Bekaa and Beirut’s southern suburb, bombs also fell in other parts of the country, notably in North Lebanon and Kesrouan. The Lebanese army regularly announces operations to detonate remnants of munitions from the war.

A device exploded Tuesday morning in an orchard in the locality of Hanieh (Sour), injuring a Syrian worker, according to L'Orient Today's correspondent in South Lebanon, Mountasser Abdallah. The man was transferred to a hospital in Sour.

Several Israeli munitions landed on Lebanese territory without exploding during the more than 15 months of open conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, for which a cease-fire came into effect on Nov. 27, 2024.

While the majority of Israeli bombardments took place in South Lebanon, the Bekaa and Beirut’s southern suburb, bombs also fell in other parts of the country, notably in North Lebanon and Kesrouan. The Lebanese army regularly announces operations to detonate remnants of munitions from the war.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read