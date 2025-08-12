Syrian worker injured in device explosion in Sour

A device exploded Tuesday morning in an orchard in the locality of Hanieh (Sour), injuring a Syrian worker, according to L'Orient Today's correspondent in South Lebanon, Mountasser Abdallah. The man was transferred to a hospital in Sour.

Several Israeli munitions landed on Lebanese territory without exploding during the more than 15 months of open conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, for which a cease-fire came into effect on Nov. 27, 2024.

While the majority of Israeli bombardments took place in South Lebanon, the Bekaa and Beirut’s southern suburb, bombs also fell in other parts of the country, notably in North Lebanon and Kesrouan. The Lebanese army regularly announces operations to detonate remnants of munitions from the war.