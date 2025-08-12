Heatwave: Here are the precautions to take

BEIRUT — A few days after the start of the heat wave currently affecting Lebanon, the Civil Defense advised residents on Monday to take several measures to protect themselves in the next few days and others to avoid provoking wildfires, especially as temperatures are expected to increase further.

According to weather forecasts, temperatures will rise above seasonal averages by around 10 degrees in inland areas, with high humidity in coastal areas as well as the possibility of localized rainfall in some regions. The heatwave is expected to continue throughout the week and will gradually subside starting on Friday.

The Civil Defense announced that, under the direction of the Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar, it has launched a field emergency plan to cope with the extreme heat wave, and warned citizens of the dangers associated with these weather conditions, whether as a result of extreme heat or sudden changes in the weather.

According to the statement, the Civil Defense Director General, Brigadier General Nabil Farah, gave instructions to the Directorate's units and centers spread across Lebanese territory to "enhance readiness and preparedness for immediate intervention in the event of any emergency caused by the heat wave or heavy rains that could lead to flash floods and landslides, especially in mountainous and border areas.”

'Avoid any activity that could lead to a fire'

The heatwave measures advised by the Civil Defense include drinking plenty of water and fluids, avoiding direct exposure to sunlight, especially between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and using sunscreen on exposed skin. Moreover, the statement warns against leaving children, elderly people or pets in cars or enclosed spaces without ventilation.

Regarding fire prevention, the Civil Defense calls for refraining completely from lighting fires in dry grass when cleaning agricultural land and warns against throwing cigarette butts from cars or in wooded areas or using fireworks near forests or dry grass. In this regard, Environment Minister Tamara al-Zein reminded residents on Tuesday of the "need to exercise caution, adhere to preventive guidelines, and avoid any activity that could lead to a fire.”

Since the heatwave took hold, amid a particularly dry summer following a winter low on rain, Civil Defense firefighting teams have been battling fires across the country, from Akkar in the North, to the Bekaa in the East, to Nabatieh and Sour in the South. On Monday, at least three fires broke out in southern Lebanon, one of which consumed large swathes of forested area and grasslands on the outskirts of the town of Moammarieh, southeast of Saida.

Finally, regarding sudden rains, the measures mentioned by the Civil Defense include exercising caution when traveling on roads during heavy rains due to the possibility of flash floods or rock slides and staying away from riverbanks and flood channels. On Monday, rain was reported in northern Bekaa and the Akkar district in northern Lebanon.

The statement finally emphasized “the importance of immediately calling 125 to report any emergency, or sending photos and geographical location via WhatsApp to 70192693 to facilitate rapid intervention and provide immediate assistance.”