Heatwave expected in Lebanon starting Thursday

A heatwave is expected to hit the country starting Thursday, with high humidity, according to forecasts from Jocelyne Abu Fares, head of the division in charge of forecasting at Meteo-Liban, contacted by L’Orient-Le Jour.

This heatwave, anticipated since last weekend, could last a week or more, she added.

"The current climate, marked by moderate summer weather with seasonal temperatures, is linked to an atmospheric low-pressure system established in the eastern Mediterranean basin, specifically between Lebanon and Turkey. However, starting Thursday, the Indian depression, which extends every summer, will draw hot air masses from Saudi Arabia toward Lebanon," explained Abu Fares.

"The winds will first warm the interior of the country, then will gradually reach the coastal areas. An anticyclone, formed between Turkey and Greece, will stabilize this climate for at least a week, marked by a significant level of humidity, at least 85 percent, which will intensify the feeling of heat," she said. "These are fairly normal conditions for the month of August in Lebanon. Farmers rely on them for their thyme and grape harvests."

According to a detailed Meteo-Liban bulletin published on el-Nashra Wednesday:

Thursday: The weather will be slightly cloudy, with an initial rise in temperatures, especially in the mountainous and inland regions. Fog will form on the mid-elevations.

Friday: The weather will be partly cloudy, with a marked rise in temperatures, particularly in the mountainous and inland areas, where the temperature could reach 40°C in the Bekaa. Humidity will begin to increase on the coast, with fog expected on the hills, mainly in the early morning.

Saturday: The weather will remain partly cloudy, with a further and significant increase in maximum temperatures in the inland and mountain areas, exceeding seasonal norms by 5°C and also surpassing 40°C in the Bekaa. On the coast, the increase will be limited, with temperatures returning to seasonal norms, but with high humidity intensifying the sensation of heat.

Lebanon has experienced a particularly poor year for precipitation, making life more difficult for Lebanese farmers and prompting authorities to ask tourist establishments to ration their water consumption.