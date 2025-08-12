Slight drop in fuel prices

Fuel prices registered slight drops Tuesday in Lebanon, according to the price list published by the Energy Ministry.
Here are the new prices:
- 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline: 1,442,000 Lebanese pounds (-4,000 LL)
- 20 liters of 98-octane gasoline: 1,482,000 LL (-4,000 LL)
- 20 liters of diesel (for vehicles): 1,364,000 LL (-16,000 LL)
- Domestic gas cylinder: 1,087,000 LL (-5,000 LL)
- Kiloliter of mezut (used to power private generators): $700.26 (down $8.67)
