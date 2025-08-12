Condemnation after journalists killed in targeted Israeli strike in Gaza | Live

South Lebanon
Israeli drones are flying over South Lebanon this morning, according to L'Orient Today's correspondent in the region, Mountasser Abdallah.
Trump: It will be difficult to get the hostages back
U.S. President Donald Trump told Axios reporter Barak Ravid on Monday that it would be "very rough to get" the hostages back because Hamas "are not going to let the hostages out in the current situation."
Trump said Israel has to decide what to do next, but that in his opinion, Hamas should not remain in Gaza. "I have one thing to say: remember October 7, remember October 7," he said.
Lebanon
Hezbollah supporters paraded through Beirut's southern suburbs on motorcycles on Monday evening for the fifth consecutive day, protesting the Lebanese government's decision to disarm the party.
Condemnation after journalists killed in targeted Israeli strike in Gaza
The U.N. and the EU on Monday condemned the "murder" of six Palestinian journalists killed by a deliberate Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip, including a well-known Al-Jazeera correspondent accused by the Israeli army of being a Hamas fighter.
Among the five men killed were correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, as well as two cameramen, Ibrahim Zaher and Mohammed Noufal and assistant Moamen Aliwa. A freelance journalist, Mohammed Al-Khaldi, who occasionally worked with local media, also later died from his injuries, according to the hospital director.
The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights condemned the Israeli army's killing of six Palestinian journalists, calling it "a grave breach of international humanitarian law." The EU also condemned "the murder" of Al Jazeera journalists while Reporters Without Borders condemned the "acknowledged murder" of Anas al-Sharif, "one of the most famous journalists from the Gaza Strip [and] the voice of the suffering Israel has imposed on Palestinians in Gaza.”
Good morning!
Thank you for joining our live coverage of today's events. Catch up with what has been happening in our Morning Brief here.
South Lebanon
Israeli drones are flying over South Lebanon this morning, according to L'Orient Today's correspondent in the region, Mountasser Abdallah.
Trump: It will be difficult to get the hostages back
U.S. President Donald Trump told Axios reporter Barak Ravid on Monday that it would be "very rough to get" the hostages back because Hamas "are not going to let the hostages out in the current situation."
Trump said Israel has to decide what to do next, but that in his opinion, Hamas should not remain in Gaza. "I have one thing to say: remember October 7, remember October 7," he said.
Lebanon
Hezbollah supporters paraded through Beirut's southern suburbs on motorcycles on Monday evening for the fifth consecutive day, protesting the Lebanese government's decision to disarm the party.
Condemnation after journalists killed in targeted Israeli strike in Gaza
The U.N. and the EU on Monday condemned the "murder" of six Palestinian journalists killed by a deliberate Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip, including a well-known Al-Jazeera correspondent accused by the Israeli army of being a Hamas fighter.
Among the five men killed were correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, as well as two cameramen, Ibrahim Zaher and Mohammed Noufal and assistant Moamen Aliwa. A freelance journalist, Mohammed Al-Khaldi, who occasionally worked with local media, also later died from his injuries, according to the hospital director.
The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights condemned the Israeli army's killing of six Palestinian journalists, calling it "a grave breach of international humanitarian law." The EU also condemned "the murder" of Al Jazeera journalists while Reporters Without Borders condemned the "acknowledged murder" of Anas al-Sharif, "one of the most famous journalists from the Gaza Strip [and] the voice of the suffering Israel has imposed on Palestinians in Gaza.”
Good morning!
Thank you for joining our live coverage of today's events. Catch up with what has been happening in our Morning Brief here.
You have reached your article limit
Bring clarity to every conversation this summer!
Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of
$12.9 for your first year.