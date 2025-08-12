Condemnation after journalists killed in targeted Israeli strike in Gaza | Live

Condemnation after journalists killed in targeted Israeli strike in Gaza

The U.N. and the EU on Monday condemned the "murder" of six Palestinian journalists killed by a deliberate Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip, including a well-known Al-Jazeera correspondent accused by the Israeli army of being a Hamas fighter.

Among the five men killed were correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, as well as two cameramen, Ibrahim Zaher and Mohammed Noufal and assistant Moamen Aliwa. A freelance journalist, Mohammed Al-Khaldi, who occasionally worked with local media, also later died from his injuries, according to the hospital director.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights condemned the Israeli army's killing of six Palestinian journalists, calling it "a grave breach of international humanitarian law." The EU also condemned "the murder" of Al Jazeera journalists while Reporters Without Borders condemned the "acknowledged murder" of Anas al-Sharif, "one of the most famous journalists from the Gaza Strip [and] the voice of the suffering Israel has imposed on Palestinians in Gaza.”