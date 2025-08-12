Israel kills 6 journalists, Hamas negotiators head to Egypt: Everything you need to know this Tuesday
Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Tuesday, Aug. 12.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 12 August 2025 09:37,
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025.Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Some key things to watch today:10:30-11 a.m. Parliamentary committee meetings: Parliamentary Environment Committee, chaired by MP Ghayath Yazbek; the subcommittee of the joint parliamentary committees, chaired by MP Tony Frangieh; the subcommittee of the Administration and Justice Committee, chaired by MP George Akis; the National Defense, Interior, and Municipalities Committee, chaired by MP Jihad al-Samad.10-10:30 a.m. Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister Youssef Raji receives Canadian Ambassador Stephanie McCollum and Chargé d'affaires at the French Embassy Bruno Barreira de Silva. Israel kills six journalists; Hamas negotiators head to Egypt: Six journalists, five of whom worked for Al Jazeera, were killed in an...
