Derian warns against 'slander, violence, accusations of treason' derailing reform

BEIRUT — Grand Mufti of Lebanon Abdel-Latif Derian, the country's highest Sunni authority, called for cooperation among Lebanese factions to support the government's attempts to reform and recover, as he left for Egypt on Monday at the invitation of Egypt's mufti, Nazir Ayad, to participate in the international Islamic conference.

"Lebanon is living through decisive days and the children of the shared homeland must cooperate to build the state by gathering around legitimate institutions and supporting the government in the process of reform and recovery," he said, referring to in particular to Hezbollah’s opposition to a Cabinet decision last week that set the end of the year as a deadline for the party's disarmament.

"Slander, accusations of treason, incitement to violence, and escalation do not contribute to building the country and do not serve Lebanese interests," he said. What people need instead, he argued, is kindness, wisdom, and the easing of tensions.

"Lebanon needs the help of all its people to support the state's institutions in order to relaunch and restore public order within its infrastructure, especially electricity, water, and health services," Derian added. "Things can only work properly through firm decisions aimed at implementing reforms so that the country can return to normal."

On Monday, the deputy head of Hezbollah’s political council, Mahmoud Comati, warned that it would be impossible to force Hezbollah to relinquish its weapons "without bloodshed" and accused Cabinet of "selling out the homeland."