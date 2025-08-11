Beirut airport passenger traffic up 16.25% in July 2025

BEIRUT — Passenger traffic at Beirut airport reached 3,872,223 in the first seven months of 2025, up 3.23 percent from 3,750,999 during the same period last year, according to airport data. The tally includes arrivals, departures and transit passengers. In contrast, the first quarter of 2025 saw a year-on-year decline of 1.3 percent.

In July alone, 873,095 passengers passed through the airport, a 16.25 percent rise for the month. Of those, arrivals totaled 474,273, up 15.3 percent from July 2024, while departures rose 17.49 percent to 398,617. Transit passengers continued to drop, totaling just 205 in July, down 55.8 percent compared to July 2024.

Regarding air traffic activity, the airport recorded a total of 5,990 flights in July 2025, an increase of 5.75 percent compared to July 2024. The number of inbound flights to Lebanon increased by 5.82 percent to reach 2,997 flights during the month, while outbound flights from Lebanon increased by 5.68 percent year-on-year, reaching 2,993 flights in July 2025.

Most airlines halted operations in Lebanon after war broke out between Israel and Hezbollah in October 2023, leaving Middle East Airlines (MEA) as the sole carrier for several months. Some, including Air France, remained cautious after a cease-fire in late November 2024, citing continued security concerns. Additionally, the 12-day war between Israel and Iran affected air traffic. Yet, many airlines have since gradually resumed flights to and from Beirut.