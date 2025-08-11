Nadra Moussalem: The French-Lebanese investor blending finance and art

Nadra Moussalem, the Franco-Lebanese head of the investment fund Colony Investment Management, posing at the Molitor Hotel in the 16th arrondissement of Paris, which he owns. (Credit: David Atlan.)
Last April, French-Lebanese investor Nadra Moussalem’s Colony Investment Management acquired a 51 percent stake in Perrotin, the renowned contemporary art gallery founded by Emmanuel Perrotin.This acquisition concluded two years of negotiations with an unprecedented union between the worlds of finance and art, and makes Colony Investment Management "one of the first private equity firms, if not the first," to invest in an art gallery, according to the fund's CEO, whose goal is to grow his clients' capital.Three months later, the Cannes native whose parents are from Zahleh and who moved to France in 1975 to escape the civil war, takes, as he does every year, a few days of vacation in Lebanon with his family. It gave L’Orient-Le Jour the chance to look back on this investment and paint a portrait of a man leading a team...
