Tunis: The beating heart of the fight for Gaza

Tunisian protesters wave the Palestinian flag during a rally in support of Gaza, on July 20, 2025, in Tunis. (Credit: Fethi Belaid/AFP)
“We cannot accept that in 10 or 20 years our children will read in history books that there was a genocide and that we did nothing,” said Maria Elena Délia, an Italian member of the Global Movement to Gaza’s organizing committee. Speaking from Tunis at an Aug. 4 press conference, she addressed journalists and activists about the international citizens’ movement, which unites thousands worldwide to break the Gaza blockade.Since June’s Global March for Gaza, accompanied by the Maghreb caravan Soumoud from Tunis, Tunisia’s streets have become the loudest voice in the Maghreb demanding an end to what protesters call genocide. In other countries, such as Algeria, recent demonstrations have been banned. At the end of July, Tunisian President Kais Saied showed photos of starving children to Massad Boulos, adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump,...
