Australia to recognize State of Palestine; five Al Jazeera journalists killed in Israeli strike in Gaza | Live

Israeli ambassador to Australia says Australian recognition of Palestinian state 'undermines Israel's security'
The Israeli embassy in Australia stated in a letter published on X, among other sites, that the Australian Labor government's moves to recognize a Palestinian state "undermine Israel's security" and "strengthen the position of Hamas."
Ambassador Amir Maimon wrote: "By recognizing Palestinian statehood while Hamas continues to kill, abduct, and reject peace, Australia is undermining Israel's security, derailing hostage negotiations, and handing a victory to those who oppose coexistence."
'Gaza's children are dying of hunger and bombardment,' warns UNRWA
The U.N. Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, said that "children in Gaza are dying of hunger and bombardment."
"Entire families, entire neighborhoods, and an entire generation are being wiped out," UNRWA added in a social media post. "Inaction and silence are a form of complicity. It is time for statements to be turned into actions and for an immediate cease-fire."
Family killed in Israeli attack on house in Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza
An Israeli attack on a house in the Gaza City neighborhood of Zeitoun killed an entire family, the state-run Palestinian Wafa news agency reported. The victims included a couple and their six children, it said. This attack followed another bombing earlier in the morning on a tent housing displaced people in the city, which killed at least three people.
Palestinian and Australian officials discussed recognition of Palestinian statehood.
In a statement released on X, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said that Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin had spoken with her Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, about the recognition of the Palestinian state.
The ministry said the two officials discussed the findings of a telephone conversation between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the issue.
Recognition of Palestine puts Australia 'at odds with the US,' says opposition leader
Australian opposition leader Sussan Ley and the opposition coalition said they had "serious concerns about the Albanese government's decision to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state outside of a process of peace and coexistence between the two states," reported The Guardian.
In a statement, Ley and opposition foreign affairs spokesperson Michaelia Cash said today's decision "puts Australia at odds with the United States of America, our most important ally and the most influential actor in the Gaza conflict."
According to L'Orient Today's correspondent's sources, the explosion heard overnight in the districts of Marjayoun and Nabatiyeh was caused by a house detonation operation by the Israeli army in Khiam (Marjayoun). Israeli troops are still stationed on the hills of this border village, in Lebanese territory.
Netanyahu continues to deny starvation in Gaza and 6 Lebanese soldiers killed in south Lebanon explosion: Everything you need to know this Monday
Australia to recognize the State of Palestine
Australia will recognize the State of Palestine at the U.N. General Assembly in September, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Monday, following other countries such as France and Canada.
"A two-state solution is humanity's best hope for breaking the cycle of violence in the Middle East and bringing an end to the conflict and suffering" in Gaza, the Labor leader told reporters in Canberra. "Australia will recognize the right of the Palestinian people to a state of their own."
"Peace can only be temporary" until Israelis and Palestinians have their own states, he said.
Five Al Jazeera journalists killed in Israeli 'targeted' strike, including Anas al-Sharif
Al Jazeera announced the deaths of five of its journalists yesterday in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip, including a reporter well-known to its viewers, whom the Israeli army admitted targeting, calling him a "terrorist."
As the Israeli government shows determination to implement its new operational plan in the Palestinian territory devastated and starved by 22 months of war, the Qatar-based channel reported "what appears to be a targeted Israeli attack" on a tent used by its journalists in Gaza City, outside al-Shifa Hospital. It announced the deaths of its correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, as well as cameramen Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal, and Moamen Aliwa.
Their names join the list of nearly 200 journalists killed in the war launched in retaliation for the bloody attack by the Palestinian movement Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Reporters Without Borders.
Netanyahu: New Israeli plan is 'best way to finish the job'
The new Israeli plan to conquer Gaza City "is not aimed at occupying Gaza," Benjamin Netanyahu said last night, saying it was the "best way to finish the job" by ending the 22-month war in the Palestinian territory. He also said Sunday that he expected to complete this new offensive in Gaza "fairly quickly," and said it was "thanks to Israel" that the Lebanese authorities were now pushing for the disarmament of Hezbollah.
Hamas delegation heads to Egypt to continue indirect negotiations with Israel
A source told The New Arab that a Hamas delegation, including senior Hamas leaders, will arrive in Cairo later today to resume negotiations with Israel for a hostage and cease-fire agreement through Egyptian mediators. The source added that communication with Egyptian mediators had been reestablished with Turkey's help following a Hamas delegation's visit to Ankara last week.
The delegation includes Khalil Hayyeh, who heads the negotiating team and replaced former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was killed by Israeli forces in Gaza last year.
Two security incidents were reported on the border with Israel last night. Shortly after 11 p.m., an Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade on the town of Dhaira (Sour), without any casualties being reported, according to L'Orient Today's correspondent in the region.
And at 3:30 a.m., a loud explosion, the nature of which is not yet known, was heard in villages of located in the Marjayoun district and some villages in the Nabatieh district.
