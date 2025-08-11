Australia to recognize State of Palestine; five Al Jazeera journalists killed in Israeli strike in Gaza | Live

Five Al Jazeera journalists killed in Israeli 'targeted' strike, including Anas al-Sharif

Al Jazeera announced the deaths of five of its journalists yesterday in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip, including a reporter well-known to its viewers, whom the Israeli army admitted targeting, calling him a "terrorist."

As the Israeli government shows determination to implement its new operational plan in the Palestinian territory devastated and starved by 22 months of war, the Qatar-based channel reported "what appears to be a targeted Israeli attack" on a tent used by its journalists in Gaza City, outside al-Shifa Hospital. It announced the deaths of its correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, as well as cameramen Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal, and Moamen Aliwa.

Their names join the list of nearly 200 journalists killed in the war launched in retaliation for the bloody attack by the Palestinian movement Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Reporters Without Borders.