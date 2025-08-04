Lebanon marks 5 years since port blast, international outcry over Gaza's starvation: Everything you need to know this Monday

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Monday, Aug. 4, 2025Some key things to watch today:Commemorations and tributes to mark five years since the Beirut port blast11:30 a.m.: Mass in memory of the victims, led by Patriarch Rai at Saint George Cathedral downtown5:30 p.m.: Two processions will depart simultaneously from Martyrs’ Square and the Beirut firefighters’ station in Karantina to meet in front of the Emigrant statue at the entrance to the port Port blast commemorated as investigation inches forward five years later: Processions from downtown Beirut and the Karantina fire brigade’s headquarters will march towards the Beirut Port today to mark a fifth year since the explosion of tons of improperly stored ammonium nitrate that killed at least 235 people, injured more than 7,000 others and ravaged swathes of the...

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Monday, Aug. 4, 2025Some key things to watch today:Commemorations and tributes to mark five years since the Beirut port blast11:30 a.m.: Mass in memory of the victims, led by Patriarch Rai at Saint George Cathedral downtown5:30 p.m.: Two processions will depart simultaneously from Martyrs’ Square and the Beirut firefighters’ station in Karantina to meet in front of the Emigrant statue at the entrance to the port Port blast commemorated as investigation inches forward five years later: Processions from downtown Beirut and the Karantina fire brigade’s headquarters will march towards the Beirut Port today to mark a fifth year since the explosion of tons of improperly stored ammonium nitrate that killed at least 235 people, injured more than 7,000 others and ravaged swathes...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in