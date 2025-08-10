Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA

Netanyahu: The new Israeli plan is the 'best way to end the war'


By AFP, 10 August 2025 17:32,

Displaced Palestinians carry food parcels, in Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, on Aug. 9, 2025. (Credit: AFP.)

The new plan by the Israeli army to conquer the city of Gaza "is not aimed at occupying Gaza," but Israel "has no other choice to finish the job," and it is the "best way to end the war," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

"We will designate protected corridors" for the distribution of aid in the Gaza Strip and "increase the number of GHF aid distribution sites" (a private foundation supported by the United States and Israel), Netanyahu said during a press conference.

