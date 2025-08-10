Netanyahu to hold press conference Sunday at 1:30 p.m. GMT

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a press conference Sunday at 4:30 p.m. local time (1:30 p.m. GMT) in Jerusalem, amid an ongoing debate in Israel over the continuation of the war in Gaza, according to an official source.

Netanyahu will address the international press, according to a statement from the prime minister's office, two days after the announcement of a new military plan that includes the capture of Gaza City by the army to free all Israeli hostages and "defeat" Hamas in the Palestinian territory devastated by 22 months of war.