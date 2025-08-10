Israel far right presses Netanyahu for decisive win against Hamas

Israel's far right pressed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to go harder against Hamas, ahead of a U.N. Security Council meeting Sunday on the premier's bid to conquer Gaza City.

Twenty-two months into the war in Gaza, Israel is gripped by a yawning divide, pitting those calling for an end of the conflict along with a deal for the release of the hostages against others who want to see Hamas vanquished once and for all.

The debate has only intensified after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet announced plans Friday to expand the conflict and capture Gaza City.

While thousands took to the streets in Tel Aviv Saturday night to protest the cabinet's decision, far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich posted a video online, slamming Netanyahu's decision on Gaza as half-hearted.

"The prime minister and the cabinet gave in to weakness. Emotion overcame reason, and they once again chose to do more of the same — launching a military operation whose goal is not decisive victory, but rather to apply limited pressure on Hamas in order to bring about a partial hostage deal," Smotrich said.

"They decided once again to repeat the same approach, embarking on a military operation that does not aim for a decisive resolution."

The far-right members of Netanyahu's cabinet, including Smotrich, have maintained considerable influence in the premier's coalition government throughout the war — with their support seen as vital to holding at least 61-seats for a parliamentary majority.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, also of the far right, told Kan radio on Sunday: "It is possible to achieve victory. I want all of Gaza, transfer and colonisation. This plan will not endanger the troops."

In Tel Aviv, demonstrators held up pictures of hostages still in Gaza, calling on the government to secure their release.

"We will end with a direct message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: if you invade parts of Gaza and the hostages are murdered, we will pursue you in the town squares, in election campaigns and at every time and place," Shahar Mor Zahiro, the relative of a slain hostage, told AFP.





Wave of condemnation





Amid the back and forth in Israel, the cabinet's decision to expand the war in Gaza has touched off a wave of criticism across the globe.

On Sunday, the UN security council is set to meet to discuss the latest development.

Foreign powers, including some of Israel's allies, have been pushing for a negotiated truce to secure the hostages' return and help alleviate a humanitarian crisis in the Strip following repeated warnings of an unfolding famine taking hold.

Despite the backlash and rumours of dissent from Israeli military top brass, Netanyahu has remained firm.

In a post on social media late Friday, Netanyahu said "we are not going to occupy Gaza — we are going to free Gaza from Hamas".

The premier has faced regular protests over the course of the war, with many rallies calling for the government to strike a deal after past truces saw hostages exchanged for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody.

Out of 251 hostages captured during Hamas's 2023 attack, 49 are still being held in Gaza, including 27 the military says are dead.

Israel's offensive has killed more than 61,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry, figures the United Nations says are reliable.

Hamas's 2023 attack on Israel — which triggered the war — resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.