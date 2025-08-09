'Cairo and Ankara agree on the need to end the Israeli occupation in southern Lebanon,' Egyptian Foreign Minister says

Egypt and Turkey have agreed on the need to end the Israeli occupation in southern Lebanon, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aaty said in a joint statement on Saturday. Israel continues to occupy five points in southern Lebanon and has carried out almost daily attacks there since a ceasefire on Nov. 27 ended nearly 13 months of fighting between Hezbollah and Israel. Israel has also launched attacks in the Bekaa Valley and the southern suburbs of Beirut since the cease-fire.

On Thursday, the Lebanese government adopted the “objectives” of a U.S. envoy Tom Barrack’s roadmap, setting a deadline to restore the state’s monopoly on arms by the end of the year.

Abdel Aaty highlighted that relations between Egypt and Turkey are entering a crucial phase of strategic convergence. He noted that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi discussed regional issues with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during his visit. Both countries emphasized the importance of addressing the situation in Gaza, opposing Israeli actions, and reaffirmed their support for the Palestinian right to establish an independent state.

Meanwhile, amid international criticism, Israel’s army prepared to take control of Gaza City to defeat Hamas and secure the release of hostages, while also distributing humanitarian aid to civilians outside combat zones.

Egypt and Turkey also expressed their desire for Syria’s stability across its entire territory. After a visit to Damascus, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan praised Syria’s efforts since the ousting of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December and expressed interest in deepening ties. Turkey has built close relations with Syria’s current authorities, who are working to attract investment for reconstructing infrastructure damaged during the country’s civil war.