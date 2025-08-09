Civil Defense reports 10 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire and airstrikes

The spokesperson for Gaza Strip’s Civil Defense, Mahmoud Bassal, reported Saturday that 10 people were killed, including eight by Israeli army fire near aid centers in the Palestinian territory. At least six bodies, including that of a child, were transferred to Al-Awda hospital in the Nusseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, along with 30 injured, Bassal told AFP.

The victims were targeted by Israeli gunfire during gatherings of civilians near an aid distribution point operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) on the main Salah al-Din road in central Gaza, Bassal said.

Two others, including a woman, were shot dead by Israeli forces near another aid center northwest of Rafah in southern Gaza, according to the same source.

Witnesses said several thousand people gathered Saturday morning around GHF aid centers — supported by the U.S. and Israel — in central Gaza and in areas west of Rafah and Khan Younis in the south, hoping to receive food supplies.

A woman was also killed by an airstrike “that targeted an apartment across from Al-Khair hospital” in Khan Younis, the Civil Defense spokesperson said.

A young man was killed by a missile fired from an Israeli drone that targeted a group of civilians near Abu Helou school, which shelters displaced people in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, Bassal added.

The Israeli military had no immediate comment on the reports.

Restrictions imposed by Israel on media access, as well as difficulties on the ground amid its siege of Gaza since the war against Hamas began, have prevented AFP from independently verifying information from all parties.