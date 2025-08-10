Education Ministry sets dates for baccalaureate make-up session

BEIRUT —The Education Ministry set the dates on Friday for the exams of the make-up session of the baccalaureate, which will take place between Aug. 23 and 30 in all streams, according to the state-run National News Agency.

On Aug. 1, the results of the Baccalaureate covering all four streams (General Sciences, Life Sciences, Economics & Sociology and Humanities) were released.

Regarding the make-up session, the ministry announced that there will be exams in each stream on the following days: Aug., 23, 25, 26, 28 and 30.

According to the ministry, the decision was based on a cabinet decision issued on Thursday, which approved the organization of a make-up session of official examinations.

The applications for the make-up session, scheduled from Aug 11 to 18, will be accepted from candidates for the regular session who were absent for any reason, people who failed regardless of their grades and even those who were eligible to apply for the regular exams but did not do so, among others.

Earlier this week, the Education Ministry said that general baccalaureate candidates who wish to contest their results from the first session of the 2025 exams can file appeals online between Aug. 5 and 7.

According to the results released on Aug. 1 of the Baccalaureate's regular session, South Lebanon posted the highest pass rates across the board — an exceptional outcome given the region’s daily targeting by Israeli strikes since October 2023, which continue despite a cease-fire coming into effect on November 2024.