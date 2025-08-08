Slight drop in fuel prices in Lebanon, gas cylinder price remain unchanged

Fuel prices in Lebanon decreased slightly on Friday, while the price of gas remained unchanged, according to the rates published by the Energy Ministry.
Here are the new rates:
- 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline: LL 1,446,000 (-LL 3,000)
- 20 liters of 98-octane gasoline: LL 1,486,000 (-LL 3,000)
- 20 liters of diesel (for vehicles): LL 1,380,000 (-LL 17,000)
- Domestic gas cylinder: LL1,092,000 (unchanged)
- Kiloliter of mazout (used to power private electric generators): $708.93 (-$9.44).
Fuel prices in Lebanon decreased slightly on Friday, while the price of gas remained unchanged, according to the rates published by the Energy Ministry.
Here are the new rates:
- 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline: LL 1,446,000 (-LL 3,000)
- 20 liters of 98-octane gasoline: LL 1,486,000 (-LL 3,000)
- 20 liters of diesel (for vehicles): LL 1,380,000 (-LL 17,000)
- Domestic gas cylinder: LL1,092,000 (unchanged)
- Kiloliter of mazout (used to power private electric generators): $708.93 (-$9.44).