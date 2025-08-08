Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Slight drop in fuel prices in Lebanon, gas cylinder price remain unchanged


L'OLJ / By L'Orient Today staff, 08 August 2025 10:43,

(Illustrative photo: L'Orient-Le Jour)

Fuel prices in Lebanon decreased slightly on Friday, while the price of gas remained unchanged, according to the rates published by the Energy Ministry.

Here are the new rates:

- 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline: LL 1,446,000 (-LL 3,000)

- 20 liters of 98-octane gasoline: LL 1,486,000 (-LL 3,000)

- 20 liters of diesel (for vehicles): LL 1,380,000 (-LL 17,000)

- Domestic gas cylinder: LL1,092,000 (unchanged)

- Kiloliter of mazout (used to power private electric generators): $708.93 (-$9.44).

