Israeli drone strike kills one on highway between Saida and Sour | Live

Germany announced suspension of arms exports that Israel could use in Gaza

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced a suspension of arms exports that Israel could use in Gaza, following the announcement of Israel's plan to take control of Gaza City.

It is becoming "increasingly difficult to understand" how the Israeli military plan would achieve its objectives in the Gaza Strip and, "under these circumstances, the German government does not authorize, until further notice, the export of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip," Friedrich Merz said in a statement.