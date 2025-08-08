Israeli drone strike kills one on highway between Saida and Sour | Live

Taking control of Gaza City would be "costly" for Israel, Hamas said, quoted by AFP.
Germany announced suspension of arms exports that Israel could use in Gaza
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced a suspension of arms exports that Israel could use in Gaza, following the announcement of Israel's plan to take control of Gaza City.
It is becoming "increasingly difficult to understand" how the Israeli military plan would achieve its objectives in the Gaza Strip and, "under these circumstances, the German government does not authorize, until further notice, the export of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip," Friedrich Merz said in a statement.
China expressed "grave concern" over Israel's plan to take military control of Gaza City, urging Israel to "immediately cease its dangerous actions."
"Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people and is an integral part of the Palestinian territory," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a written response to AFP.
Turkey condemns Israel's plan
The Turkish Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Israel's plan to seize control of Gaza City, calling on the international community and the United Nations Security Council to act to prevent the plan from being implemented, Reuters reported.
The ministry said Israel must immediately halt its war plans, accept a cease-fire in Gaza, and begin negotiations for a two-state solution, adding that every action by the Israeli government aimed at continuing what Turkey has called Israeli genocide and occupation of Palestinian lands is a serious blow to global security.
The Health Ministry confirmed that this morning's strike in southern Lebanon killed one person. In a brief statement, the ministry said the bombing took place "on the Zahrani road, in the Nabatieh district." The victim was identified, according to L'Orient Today's correspondent, as journalist Mohammad Shehadeh, who runs the online news website "Hawana Lubnan."
UN demands 'immediate halt' to Israeli plan for military control of Gaza Strip
The Israeli government's plan "to achieve a complete military takeover of the occupied Gaza Strip must be immediately halted," said High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk in a statement reported by AFP. This plan "contradicts the International Court of Justice's ruling that Israel must end its occupation as soon as possible, the achievement of the agreed two-state solution, and the Palestinians' right to self-determination."
UK urges Israel to 'immediately reconsider' its Gaza plan
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Israel's announced plan to "defeat" Hamas in Gaza a "mistake" and urged Benjamin Netanyahu's government to "reconsider it immediately," AFP reported.
"The Israeli government's decision to escalate its offensive in Gaza is a mistake, and we urge it to reconsider immediately. This action will do nothing to end the conflict or secure the release of the hostages. It will only lead to more killings," Starmer said in a statement.
One dead in Israeli drone strike on highway between Saida and Sour
One person was killed in an Israeli drone strike targeting a car on the highway between Saida and Sour, near Phoenicia University, L'Orient Today's correspondent reported.
Good morning!
Thank you for joining us for our live coverage. Be sure to read the Morning Brief so yo are caught up with what has been happening.
Cabinet approves plan to disarm Hezbollah; Israel sets out to fully occupy Gaza: Everything you need to know this Friday
Cabinet approves plan to disarm Hezbollah; Israel sets out to fully occupy Gaza: Everything you need to know this Friday
Satellite images show Israel building up forces
NBC News, cited by Reuters, reported that images obtained from a commercial satellite show the Israeli military amassing troops and equipment near the border with the Gaza Strip. In its report, published after the Israeli cabinet approved plans for the occupation of Gaza City, NBC News relied on comments from three U.S. officials and one former official who viewed the images.
The images show troop movements and formations that all four sources recognized as signs of an imminent major ground operation.
Israel develops plan to 'take control' of Gaza City
Overnight, the Israeli security cabinet approved a plan presented by Benjamin Netanyahu to "defeat" Hamas and "take control" of Gaza City, devastated by war and in the grip of a serious humanitarian crisis.
"The security cabinet – by majority vote – adopted five principles to conclude the war: the disarmament of Hamas; the return of all hostages – alive and dead; the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip; Israeli security control in the Gaza Strip; and the establishment of an alternative civil administration that is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority," the statement said.
Hamas accuses Netanyahu of 'sacrificing' Israeli hostages for his own 'interests'
Hamas accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last night of "sacrificing" Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip for his "personal" and "political" interests, according to a statement from the Palestinian movement.
"Netanyahu's plans to intensify" Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip "confirm beyond a shadow of a doubt his desire to get rid of the hostages and sacrifice them in pursuit of his personal interests and extremist ideological agenda," said Hamas, which still holds 49 hostages, 27 of whom are presumed dead, since its bloody attack on Oct. 7, 2023, from Gaza into Israeli territory.
Palestinian Football Association announces death of player Suleiman Al-Obeid
The Palestinian Football Association announced the death of former Palestinian football star Suleiman Al-Obeid following Israeli gunfire during an aid distribution in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday. The player, originally from Gaza City, was 41 years old, married and the father of five children, according to the same source.
"Former national player and Khadamat Al-Shati star Suleiman Al-Obeid was killed following Israeli occupation fire targeting people waiting for humanitarian aid in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday," the association said on its website.
In Lebanon, two Israeli strikes on the Bekaa Valley on Thursday afternoon, one in Kfar Dan near Baalbeck and the other on the Masnaa road, near the border with Syria, left at least seven dead, according to the Health Ministry.
Drone and helicopter flights over southern Lebanon
A drone flew over the villages of Zahrani (Saida) in southern Lebanon this morning, after a night marked by the overflight of a helicopter over the border villages of Maroun al-Ras, Aitaroun, Blida and Mais al-Jabal, in the eastern and central sectors, reported L'Orient Today's correspondent.
Turkey vows to strengthen ties with Syria
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said yesterday that Syria and Turkey wanted to deepen their ties, welcoming the country's efforts since the overthrow of leader Bashar al-Assad in December.
Hakan Fidan, who was making his third trip to Damascus since December, met with President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Thursday. "In our discussions with Sharaa, we had the opportunity to discuss many topics such as trade, investment, transportation, and energy," he wrote on X. "We are committed to deepening cooperation between Turkey and Syria."
Australia urges Israel not to take military control of Gaza
Australia urged Israel "not to go down this path," after Prime Minister Netanyahu said Israel intended to take military control of Gaza. "Australia calls on Israel not to go down this path, which will only exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza," Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement.
Wong said the ongoing forced displacement violated international law and reiterated her calls for a ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian aid, and the return of hostages. "A two-state solution is the only way to ensure lasting peace: a Palestinian state and the State of Israel, living side by side in peace and security within internationally recognized borders," she added.
Trump reportedly yelled at Netanyahu during phone call about Gaza aid
U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly shouted at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call after the latter said Hamas had fabricated reports of a famine in Gaza, U.S. network NBC News reports.
According to press reports, Netanyahu had demanded a phone call with Donald Trump after the U.S. president said that children in Gaza “looked very hungry” during his visit to Scotland, adding that “this cannot be faked.” During the call, which a former U.S. official reportedly described as “a direct, essentially one-sided conversation about the state of humanitarian aid,” Trump reportedly interrupted Netanyahu and began shouting, claiming that his aides had shown him evidence of starvation in Gaza.
You have reached your article limit
Bring clarity to every conversation this summer!
Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of
$12.9 for your first year.