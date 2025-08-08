Cabinet approves plan to disarm Hezbollah; Israel sets out to fully occupy Gaza: Everything you need to know this Friday

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Friday, Aug. 8, 2025.Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Some key things to watch today:Updates on the war in Gaza after Israel approved plans to occupy all of the enclave.Reactions to the government approving plans to disarm Hezbollah.11 a.m.: Protest in front of the Egyptian embassy calling for the opening of the Rafah border crossing to allow aid into Gaza.Under bombs, Cabinet commits to U.S. truce plan involving Hezbollah’s disarmament: Cabinet yesterday endorsed a series of objectives negotiated over the past months with the U.S., via envoy Tom Barrack, including Hezbollah’s gradual disarmament until a country-wide state arms monopoly is restored; an end to Israel’s occupation and attacks; border delineation with Israel and Syria; and the holding of an international conference...

