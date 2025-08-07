US lawmaker Darrell Issa in Beirut, promises 'solution regarding Israeli withdrawal from south Lebanon'

BEIRUT — During a visit to Beirut and a meeting with President Joseph Aoun, U.S. Congressman Darrell Issa promised that the United States would find a "solution" to the ongoing Israeli occupation of Lebanese territory in southern Lebanon.

"The Lebanese government wants to strengthen stability and we support its efforts in this direction," Issa is cited as saying, according to a statement released by the Lebanese presidency. "Israel must understand that Lebanon is experiencing a new beginning and we will make sure to find a solution regarding the Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon."

Cabinet met on Tuesday afternoon to continue discussions on Hezbollah's disarmament and specifically the U.S. proposal for how to do so. As the ministers' meeting was adjourned, it was announced that they had approved "the objectives set out" by the American plan.

Despite a cease-fire concluded on Nov. 27, 2024 between Israel and Hezbollah after more than a year of conflict, the Israeli army continues to occupy positions in Labbouneh/Alma al-Shaab, near the coastline (Sour district); Jabal Blat, near Ramieh (Bint Jbeil district); Jal al-Deir, south of Aitaroun (Bint Jbeil district); the Markaba-Houla road (Marjayoun district); Hamames Hill, near Khiam (Marjayoun district).

Issa, a Republican member of Congress of Lebanese origin, said that the "Lebanese decision must be in the hands of the people," stressing the need "for legitimate institutions to lead Lebanon."

"We support them, just as we reaffirm our support for the Lebanese Army," he said.

Issa's Lebanese visit comes two weeks after that of U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, during which he admitted that no one could force Israel to do anything, that there were no guarantees, and that the Lebanese state had to take on the issue of Hezbollah's arms to ensure its monopoly.