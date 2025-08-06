Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

ARMS MONOPOLY

Iran backs Hezbollah's decisions on disarmament, says foreign minister


AFP / By L'Orient Today staff, 06 August 2025 23:09,

Iran backs Hezbollah's decisions on disarmament, says foreign minister

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks during a meeting with foreign ambassadors in Tehran on July 12, 2025. (Credit: Hamid Forootan/Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Wana via AFP)

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Wednesday that Iran supports Hezbollah, its Lebanese ally, in its decisions, after the group rejected Cabinet's plan to disarm it, AFP reports.

"Any decision on this matter will ultimately rest with Hezbollah itself. We support it from afar, but we do not intervene in its decisions," Araghchi said in a television interview, adding that the group has "rebuilt itself" following setbacks during its war with Israel last year.

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Wednesday that Iran supports Hezbollah, its Lebanese ally, in its decisions, after the group rejected Cabinet's plan to disarm it, AFP reports.

"Any decision on this matter will ultimately rest with Hezbollah itself. We support it from afar, but we do not intervene in its decisions," Araghchi said in a television interview, adding that the group has "rebuilt itself" following setbacks during its war with Israel last year.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read