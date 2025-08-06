Iran backs Hezbollah's decisions on disarmament, says foreign minister

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Wednesday that Iran supports Hezbollah, its Lebanese ally, in its decisions, after the group rejected Cabinet's plan to disarm it, AFP reports.

"Any decision on this matter will ultimately rest with Hezbollah itself. We support it from afar, but we do not intervene in its decisions," Araghchi said in a television interview, adding that the group has "rebuilt itself" following setbacks during its war with Israel last year.