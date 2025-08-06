Loss allocation: Lebanese banks review offers from at least two consulting firms

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Lebanese banks are seeking to appoint an adviser in preparation for possible talks with the Banque du Liban (BDL, central bank) over $80 billion in deposits and other claims they want to recover — an issue widely seen as one of the main drivers of the 2019 financial crisis, which Lebanon is still struggling to overcome.The Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL), which groups 43 banking institutions, according to its website, is reviewing offers from at least two firms, Bloomberg reported, a development confirmed by a source close to the organization contacted by L’Orient-Le Jour.The ABL has been in contact for more than a month with U.S.-based Ankura Consulting Group — a detail L’Orient-Le Jour reported at the end of June — and is also reviewing an offer from Alvarez & Marsal, the firm the government previously hired to conduct a...

Lebanese banks are seeking to appoint an adviser in preparation for possible talks with the Banque du Liban (BDL, central bank) over $80 billion in deposits and other claims they want to recover — an issue widely seen as one of the main drivers of the 2019 financial crisis, which Lebanon is still struggling to overcome.The Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL), which groups 43 banking institutions, according to its website, is reviewing offers from at least two firms, Bloomberg reported, a development confirmed by a source close to the organization contacted by L’Orient-Le Jour.The ABL has been in contact for more than a month with U.S.-based Ankura Consulting Group — a detail L’Orient-Le Jour reported at the end of June — and is also reviewing an offer from Alvarez & Marsal, the firm the government previously hired to...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in