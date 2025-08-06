Israel army chief will have to 'execute' government decisions on Gaza

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Wednesday that army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir could "express his views," but that the military would ultimately have to "execute" any government decisions on Gaza.

Katz's statement on X came after reports in the Israeli media in recent days suggested that Zamir is opposed to a government plan to fully occupy the Gaza Strip.

"It is the right and duty of the Chief of Staff to express his position in the appropriate forums, and after decisions are made by the political echelon, the [army] will execute them with determination and professionalism ... until the war’s objectives are achieved," Katz wrote.

"As the defense minister responsible for the [army] on behalf of the government, I must ensure that these decisions are carried out – and so it will be," he added.

"Hamas's refusal to release the hostages requires making additional decisions regarding how to advance the war's objectives: eliminating Hamas while creating the conditions for the release of the hostages."

Chief of Staff Zamir has made no public statements on the matter but reportedly expressed his opposition to a full military occupation of Gaza during a restricted meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and security chiefs on Tuesday.

According to public broadcaster Kan 11, Zamir warned such an occupation would be a "trap."

Israeli media reported that Netanyahu would gather his security cabinet on Thursday to make a final decision on the next steps in the war in the Palestinian territory.

The same media predicted that the army would expand operations in the whole of Gaza's territory, including in heavily populated areas where hostages are believed to be held.