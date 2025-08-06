Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA WAR

Gaza civil defense says 20 killed by overturned aid truck


AFP / 06 August 2025 09:42

Gaza civil defense says 20 killed by overturned aid truck

A Palestinian mourns a relative, who was killed while seeking aid at the Zikim crossing, ahead of their funeral at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on Aug. 5, 2025. (Credit: Omar al-Qattaa/AFP)

Gaza's civil defense agency said Wednesday that 20 people were killed when an aid truck overturned near the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

"20 people were killed and dozens injured around midnight last night in a truck carrying aid overturned ... while hundreds of civilians were waiting for aid," the agency's spokesperson Mahmud Bassal told AFP. 

Hamas accused Israel of forcing truck drivers to take unsafe routes to reach aid distribution centres. "This often results in desperate crowds swarming the trucks," its media office said in a statement.

