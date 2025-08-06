Ahead of 'expansion of operations,' Israeli army orders residents of Gaza City neighborhood to evacuate | Live

Israeli chief of staff to 'execute' political decisions on Gaza, says Katz

The Israeli army chief of staff has the right to "express" his opinion on the next phase of the war in the Gaza Strip, but he must "determinately execute" the government's political decisions, warned Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz.

"It is the right and duty of the chief of staff to express his position in the appropriate forums," the minister posted on X. "But after decisions are made by the political echelon, the army will execute them with determination and professionalism ... until the war's objectives are achieved."

The Israeli press has been reporting for several days the reservations, and even opposition, of the chief of staff to an extension of army operations in Gaza.