Ahead of 'expansion of operations,' Israeli army orders residents of Gaza City neighborhood to evacuate | Live

Israeli artillery and drone fire on south Lebanon
Israeli artillery fired two shells at the outskirts of Shebaa (Hasbaya), reported L'Orient Today's correspondent in the region. An Israeli drone dropped two bombs in the eastern neighborhood of Khiam (Marjayoun) near the al-Baraka school.
The government media office in Gaza announced that only 84 trucks of humanitarian aid entered the enclave yesterday, the majority of which were looted and stolen due to the "security chaos." In its statement, it said that Gaza needed at least 600 trucks of humanitarian aid and fuel per day to meet the needs of its residents, given "the near-total collapse of infrastructure and the genocidal war waged by the occupation."
Israeli chief of staff to 'execute' political decisions on Gaza, says Katz
The Israeli army chief of staff has the right to "express" his opinion on the next phase of the war in the Gaza Strip, but he must "determinately execute" the government's political decisions, warned Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz.
"It is the right and duty of the chief of staff to express his position in the appropriate forums," the minister posted on X. "But after decisions are made by the political echelon, the army will execute them with determination and professionalism ... until the war's objectives are achieved."
The Israeli press has been reporting for several days the reservations, and even opposition, of the chief of staff to an extension of army operations in Gaza.
Man convicted of spying for Israel executed
Iranian authorities executed a man convicted of spying for Israel after accusing him of passing on information about a nuclear scientist killed in Israel's 12-day war in June, the judiciary said.
"Roozbeh Vadi ... was executed following a judicial process and after the Supreme Court upheld his sentence," Mizan Online reported to AFP, adding that he had provided information on "a nuclear scientist who was assassinated during the recent aggression of the Zionist regime." The condemned man was hanged, the same source said. According to Mizan Online, Vadi worked in one of Iran's "key and sensitive organizations" and his position allowed him to pass on "confidential information" after being recruited online by the Mossad, the Israeli intelligence service.
A drone is flying at medium altitude over Baalbeck and the surrounding villages, reported L'Orient Today's correspondent in the region.
The man killed yesterday in an Israeli drone strike on Brital, in the Baalbeck region, and identified as Houssam Kassem Ghreib, "operated from Lebanese territory to lead terrorist cells in Syria that planned rocket attacks on the Golan Heights region," according to the Israeli military.
The Israeli army did not mention Hezbollah's "Unit 1900," which was mentioned by the Israeli channel Kan 13, of which Ghreib was allegedly a leader. Unit 1900 is allegedly a logistics unit that moves weapons for Hezbollah to Lebanon.
Good morning!
Thank you for joining us for our live coverage. Be sure to read the Morning Brief so you are caught up with what has been happening.
Cabinet tasks army with disarmament plan; Israel looking at full occupation of Gaza: Everything you need to know this Wednesday
Cabinet tasks army with disarmament plan; Israel looking at full occupation of Gaza: Everything you need to know this Wednesday
Israeli army calls for evacuation of Gaza City neighborhood
The Israeli army, notably through its Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee, issued displacement orders for the Zeytoun neighborhood of Gaza City, before "expanding its operations." In his message posted on social media, Adraee called on people in the neighborhood to leave "toward the al-Mawassi area, to the south."
20 Palestinians killed in aid truck overturn
The Gaza Information Ministry announced that 20 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured this morning when a truck carrying humanitarian aid overturned. According to the ministry, the Israeli army had "forced the driver of the vehicle to drive on a dangerous road, which did not allow safe passage."
Sisi denounces a 'war of extermination' in Gaza and defends Egypt's role
"The ongoing war in Gaza is no longer a war to achieve political goals or free hostages alone," Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said Tuesday at a press conference with his Vietnamese counterpart, Luong Cuong, AFP reported. "This war has long since surpassed any logic or justification and has become a war of famine and genocide, as well as a means of exterminating the Palestinian cause," he added.
The Egyptian president called accusations that Cairo was blocking aid from entering via Rafah, the only crossing between Gaza and Egypt, "irresponsible." Sisi said humanitarian aid could only enter "as long as no Israeli forces are stationed on the Palestinian side" of the border, while claiming that more than 5,000 trucks were still waiting on the Egyptian side.
"Egypt will always remain a gateway for aid and not a gateway for the displacement of Palestinians," the president stated.
Civil Defense reported 68 people killed by Israeli gunfire on Tuesday
The Gaza Civil Defense announced Tuesday the deaths of 68 people killed by Israeli gunfire during various incidents in the Palestinian territory, including 56 who were waiting for food aid distributions.
And Tuesday night, according to medical sources speaking with Al Jazeera, five Palestinians, including a woman and two children, were killed in a strike on the Nousseirat camp, in the center of the enclave.
Israeli army incursions into Quneitra province
An Israeli army patrol carried out an incursion on the Jbata al-Khashab road towards the village of Ain al-Nouriya, located in the northeast of the province of Quneitra, in southern Syria, according to a statement on X by Syria TV.
Expanded Israeli operations would have 'catastrophic consequences,' UN Says
A senior U.N. official warned Tuesday of the "catastrophic consequences" that an expansion of Israeli military operations in Gaza could have, at a time when the Israeli press is reporting a plan to occupy the entire Palestinian territory.
“International law is clear in this regard: Gaza is and must remain an integral part of a future Palestinian state,” said Miroslav Jenca, U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas, during an emergency Security Council meeting on the conflict. He also deplored the fact that Israel “continues to severely restrict humanitarian aid entering Gaza,” which is “grossly insufficient.”
“Hunger is everywhere in Gaza, visible on the faces of children and in the desperation of parents who risk their lives to access the most basic needs,” he added.
Trump calls Hamas video of Israeli hostage 'horrible'
U.S. President Donald Trump has described as "horrible" the video of Israeli hostage Evyatar David, skin and bones, released a few days ago by Hamas, which shocked both Israel and abroad.
Asked by the press in Washington if he had seen the video, Trump replied: "I have seen it, yes, I find it horrible and I hope that a lot of people will see it ... because I think it is a horrible thing."
You have reached your article limit
Bring clarity to every conversation this summer!
Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of
$12.9 for your first year.