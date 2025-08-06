Cabinet tasks army with disarmament plan; Israel looking at full occupation of Gaza: Everything you need to know this Wednesday
Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Wednesday, Aug. 6.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 06 August 2025 08:58
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025.Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Some key things to watch today:Further information from Trump's administration regarding its plans for rolling out new aid distribution systems in Gaza.News of what was discussed during the "limited" security meeting convened by Netanyahu yesterday to discuss plans for Gaza.Increasingly disastrous conditions resulting from the famine manufactured by Israel in the besieged Gaza Strip.Hezbollah's response to the government tasking the army with coming up with a disarmament plan.11 a.m.: Deputy Parliamentary Speaker Elias Bou Saa chairs a subcommittee to discuss election law. Cabinet agrees to disarm Hezbollah by year’s end, set to reconvene on Thursday: Cabinet yesterday settled on restoring the state’s arms...
