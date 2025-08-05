Aoun: Stability is the essential gateway for economic recovery

BEIRUT — Speaking during the "Economic Conference of Emigrants" forum in Baabda on Tuesday, President Joseph Aoun asserted that his government was making efforts to establish the stability necessary for Lebanon's economic recovery and that he was "optimistic" about the results.

According to a statement reported by the state-run National News Agency, Aoun said that "stability in Lebanon is the essential gateway to restart the Lebanese economy," and that "efforts are underway to strengthen this stability in parallel with the reforms implemented so far and those that will be carried out in the near future, through the bills adopted by Parliament and the decisions taken by the government."

Aoun also expressed his "optimism for the days to come," emphasizing that "the current recovery of the tourism sector, the return of international conferences to the capital, as well as the presence of citizens from Arab countries in general, and Gulf countries in particular, who came to spend the summer in Lebanon, are all signs of confidence indicating that the country is gradually regaining its vitality, as well as its place on the Arab and international stages."

Since coming into office in December 2024, Aoun has traveled to several Gulf countries in the hope of attracting investments that could revive an economy mired in a severe, several-year-long socio-economic and financial crisis, brought on by endemic corruption.