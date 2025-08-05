Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA

Netanyahu says Israel must 'totally defeat' Hamas to 'free all Israeli hostages'


By AFP, 05 August 2025 15:18

Netanyahu says Israel must 'totally defeat' Hamas to 'free all Israeli hostages'

An Israeli army infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) raises a cloud of dust as it moves along Israel's southern border with the Gaza Strip, on August 5, 2025. (Credit: Jack Guez/AFP.)

Israel must "totally defeat" Hamas in Gaza to secure the release "of all the Israeli hostages" still held captive in the Palestinian territory, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday.

"It is necessary to totally defeat the enemy in Gaza, to free all our hostages and to ensure that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel. We will not abandon any of these missions," Netanyahu said, according to a statement from his office.

