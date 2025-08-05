MBS photo set on fire in Akkar

NORTH LEBANON — Unknown individuals set fire overnight from Monday to Tuesday to a photo of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Abde Square, at the southern entrance to Akkar (northern Lebanon), our correspondent reports.
This act sparked strong indignation among local residents and community leaders, who called on the relevant security authorities to quickly identify the perpetrators and hold them accountable.
Reporting by our correspondent Michel Hallak.
