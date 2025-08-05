Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
NORTH-LEBANON

MBS photo set on fire in Akkar


By L'Orient Today staff, 05 August 2025 10:49

A photo of Mohammad bin Salman burned in Akkar, on August 5, 2025. (Credit: Provided by Michel Hallak.)

NORTH LEBANON — Unknown individuals set fire overnight from Monday to Tuesday to a photo of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Abde Square, at the southern entrance to Akkar (northern Lebanon), our correspondent reports.

This act sparked strong indignation among local residents and community leaders, who called on the relevant security authorities to quickly identify the perpetrators and hold them accountable.

Reporting by our correspondent Michel Hallak.

