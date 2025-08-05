Israel reauthorizes partial entry of private goods into Gaza | LIVE

Israeli forces kill 6 aid seekers near GHF aid site
At least six Palestinians were killed and nine others injured on Tuesday morning near an aid distribution point run by the GHF close to the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza, according to Al Jazeera.
The wounded were taken to nearby hospitals, including al-Awda and Al-Aqsa Hospitals in northern Gaza, with injuries to both upper and lower parts of their bodies.
Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as Israeli forces reportedly opened fire on the crowd, forcing people to flee shortly after aid seekers began collecting food boxes.
Gaza’s Government Media Office has warned of an intensifying humanitarian catastrophe, accusing Israel of deliberately restricting aid and fuelling instability in the besieged territory.
Only 95 aid trucks entered Gaza on Monday, the office said in a statement, far below the minimum 600 trucks per day needed to meet basic humanitarian needs, according to UNRWA.
The statement said most of the limited aid was looted due to “security chaos being sowed by the Israeli occupation as part of a systematic policy of engineering chaos and starvation”.
“We condemn the continued systematic starvation, closure of crossings, and denial of aid entry, and hold the occupation and its allies fully responsible for the worsening humanitarian disaster affecting more than 2.4 million people,” the office said.
It also called on the international community to act urgently to reopen crossings and ensure the safe, sustained delivery of food, medicine, and baby formula to civilians in Gaza.
Israeli MP removed from Knesset after calling Gaza war 'genocide.'
Israeli parliamentarian Ofer Cassif from the left-wing Hadash-Ta’al party was forcibly removed from the Knesset podium on Monday night after quoting writer David Grossman, who described Israel’s actions in Gaza as “genocide,” Haaretz reports.
Cassif said Grossman, in a recent interview, admitted with “immense pain” that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.
The session’s chair interrupted Cassif, calling the quote “made up” and ordered his removal. Another lawmaker shouted, “He will not say ‘genocide’ in here!” before ushers physically removed Cassif.
Red Crescent says volunteer killed by Israeli fire while searching for food
The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported that a volunteer was fatally shot by Israeli forces while looking for food amid worsening hunger in Gaza, according to Al Jazeera.
In a statement on X, the PRCS said 28-year-old Abdel Majeed Adnan Salamah, who has volunteered in Khan Younis for seven years, “worked tirelessly with PRCS ambulance teams, risking his life to rescue the wounded and injured” since the war began.
“Two days ago, he went in search of food in the so-called ‘US-Israeli aid zone’ west of Rafah. There, Israeli forces targeted him along with other starving civilians. He never returned. Abdel Majeed was killed simply trying to survive,” the group said.
The PRCS added that their teams face extreme hunger across Gaza but “despite exhaustion, they continue their life-saving work, committed to easing the suffering of others.”
The organisation renewed its call for all border crossings to be opened immediately, calling unrestricted aid flow “a matter of life and death.”
This statement comes days after an Israeli strike hit the PRCS headquarters in Gaza, killing one worker and injuring three others.
Israeli media reported Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now pushing for the full occupation of the Gaza Strip, according to unnamed sources close to him.
Channel 12 quoted senior officials in the Prime Minister’s Office as saying: “The decision has been made, Israel is heading towards the occupation of the Gaza Strip.”
The report said Netanyahu used the phrase “occupation of the Strip” in talks with cabinet members and is planning to expand the military offensive, which has largely stalled in recent months.
Ynet also cited sources indicating Israel is preparing for the full occupation of Gaza. Netanyahu is currently wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes.
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Sunday by Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and settler groups, who were escorted by Israeli forces, according to Wafa news agency and Middle East Eye.
In a statement, the OIC said the move was part of ongoing Israeli attempts to alter the historical and legal status quo at the holy site.
The organisation also called on the international community to act urgently to stop these serious violations and to safeguard the Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.
Under the long-standing status quo, Jewish prayer is prohibited at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, located on the raised plateau in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.
Overview of the situation in South Lebanon this morning:
- An Israeli drone dropped a bomb on another Israeli drone that had crashed earlier this morning in the village of Kfar Shuba, to destroy it, according to our correspondent.
- An Israeli drone dropped leaflets this morning over the northern neighborhood of Kfar Shuba, in Hasbaya District. The leaflets read: “The bulldozer targeted had been used by Hezbollah to rehabilitate its military infrastructure.”
- An Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade over the Kasayer neighborhood, east of Mais al-Jabal, near a bulldozer. It then dropped a second stun grenade over Kroum al-Sharqi, also east of the village. No casualties were reported.
Netanyahu says he’s preparing ‘instructions’ for continuing the war
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced yesterday that he would issue "instructions" this week on the continuation of the war in Gaza.
During a Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said he would convene his war cabinet “this week” to give the military guidance on “how to achieve the three war goals we have set.”
"We are in the midst of an intense war in which we have achieved very significant, historic successes because we remained united (…) We must continue to remain united," he said.
He reiterated the three goals:
- Defeat the enemy
- Free the hostages
- Ensure that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel
Later in the evening, Channel 11 reported that Netanyahu would convene the cabinet on Tuesday. According to The Jerusalem Post, citing a source from the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu has “decided to fully occupy the Gaza Strip, including operations in areas where hostages are held.” Channel 12 quoted a similar anonymous official echoing the same.
Israel announces it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen
The Israeli army announced on Tuesday that it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, which triggered air raid sirens across several areas in Israel.
“A missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the air force,” the army stated on social media.
“Sirens sounded in accordance with protocol.”
Earlier, the army had mentioned a projectile launched by the Houthis from Yemen.
Israel reauthorizes partial entry of private goods into Gaza
Israel has re-authorized the partial entry of private goods into the besieged and famine-threatened Gaza Strip, announced COGAT, a branch of the Israeli Defense Ministry responsible for civil administration in Palestinian territories.
“A mechanism has been approved to gradually and in a controlled manner resume the entry of goods via the private sector into Gaza,” the statement read.
The goal is “to increase the volume of aid entering Gaza while reducing dependency on aid collection by the U.N. and international organizations.”
Gaza: Three Palestinians killed while waiting for food
According to Al-Jazeera Arabic, the Israeli army killed three Palestinians who were waiting to receive food in northern Rafah, southern Gaza.
Several others were injured, according to the outlet’s sources.
Welcome to our live coverage of events in the Middle East:
- In Gaza, where the Israeli army continues its strikes across the enclave and deadly shootings of aid seekers
- In Lebanon, where Israel is continuing its strikes and targeted assassinations
- And in Iran and Syria, amid broader regional tensions
Catch up on what you missed yesterday and what to look out for today by reading our
