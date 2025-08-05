Israel reauthorizes partial entry of private goods into Gaza | LIVE

Gaza’s Government Media Office has warned of an intensifying humanitarian catastrophe, accusing Israel of deliberately restricting aid and fuelling instability in the besieged territory.

Only 95 aid trucks entered Gaza on Monday, the office said in a statement, far below the minimum 600 trucks per day needed to meet basic humanitarian needs, according to UNRWA.

The statement said most of the limited aid was looted due to “security chaos being sowed by the Israeli occupation as part of a systematic policy of engineering chaos and starvation”.

“We condemn the continued systematic starvation, closure of crossings, and denial of aid entry, and hold the occupation and its allies fully responsible for the worsening humanitarian disaster affecting more than 2.4 million people,” the office said.

It also called on the international community to act urgently to reopen crossings and ensure the safe, sustained delivery of food, medicine, and baby formula to civilians in Gaza.