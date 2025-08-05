Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
ENERGY

Oil giant BP returns to profit in second quarter


AFP / By AFP, 05 August 2025 09:50

British energy group BP on Tuesday posted a net profit for the second quarter, in contrast to energy rivals mostly reporting losses, as lower exceptional charges offset falling oil prices.

Profit after tax came in at $1.63 billion in the April-June period, compared with a net loss of $129 million in the second quarter of 2024, BP said in an earnings statement.

