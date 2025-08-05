Oil giant BP returns to profit in second quarter

British energy group BP on Tuesday posted a net profit for the second quarter, in contrast to energy rivals mostly reporting losses, as lower exceptional charges offset falling oil prices.
Profit after tax came in at $1.63 billion in the April-June period, compared with a net loss of $129 million in the second quarter of 2024, BP said in an earnings statement.
