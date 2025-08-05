Israel partially reauthorizes entry of private goods

Israel has partially reauthorized the entry of private goods into the besieged Gaza Strip, which is threatened by famine, the Cogat, a Defense Ministry body responsible for the civil administration of this Palestinian territory, announced Tuesday.

"A mechanism has been approved to gradually and in a controlled manner resume the entry of goods via the private sector into Gaza," a Cogat statement said. "The goal is to increase the volume of aid entering the Gaza Strip, while reducing reliance on the collection of aid by the U.N. and international organizations," according to the same source.