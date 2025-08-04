5 years later, first initiative organized by Lebanese state on Aug. 4 'repercussions'

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google On the fifth anniversary of the deadly explosion at the Port of Beirut, a roundtable was held Sunday at the National Library in the Sanayeh neighborhood, initiated by the Culture and Social Affairs Ministries.This is the first time in five years that the Lebanese government has organized an event related to the tragedy to learn lessons and reflect on the disaster's impact on judicial, psychological, heritage and civic levels.On Aug. 4, 2020, 235 people died, over 7,000 were injured, and a large part of the Lebanese capital was destroyed. Here is what we know about the explosion's root What caused the Aug. 4 explosion? Remaining theories for a case still unsolved Five years later, no one has been prosecuted. After a long period of stagnation caused by political interference, the investigation is expected to produce initial...

On the fifth anniversary of the deadly explosion at the Port of Beirut, a roundtable was held Sunday at the National Library in the Sanayeh neighborhood, initiated by the Culture and Social Affairs Ministries.This is the first time in five years that the Lebanese government has organized an event related to the tragedy to learn lessons and reflect on the disaster's impact on judicial, psychological, heritage and civic levels.On Aug. 4, 2020, 235 people died, over 7,000 were injured, and a large part of the Lebanese capital was destroyed. Here is what we know about the explosion's root What caused the Aug. 4 explosion? Remaining theories for a case still unsolved Five years later, no one has been prosecuted. After a long period of stagnation caused by political interference, the investigation is expected to produce initial...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in