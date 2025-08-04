'We are continuing Rafik Hariri's work,' says Baha' Hariri from Dar al-Fatwa

Grand Mufti Abdel-Latif Derian received on Monday at Dar al-Fatwa, Baha' Hariri, son of assassinated former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri. The latter announced his "permanent return" to Lebanon in September, declaring a renewed ambition to establish himself as a political figure within the Sunni community.

After the meeting, Hariri praised the role of the Sunni religious institution, which he described as a "national reference whose role is central in the country." He expressed his commitment to "strengthening this leadership role that Dar al-Fatwa has always embodied throughout its history, its wisdom and its position in the Lebanese equation."

Hariri said he would meet with several "political figures, because our project is above all national."

"There is no question of abandoning the path of the national project," he added. "That is why we are here, to continue Rafik Hariri's work and project."

Despite his previous setbacks, notably in the 2022 parliamentary elections and an unsuccessful comeback attempt in 2024, Hariri, who had settled in Monaco, is betting on the void left by his brother Saad within the Sunni community to reposition himself. However, his influence remains marginal in the absence of clear support from Saudi Arabia, which his father and brother had.