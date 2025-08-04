Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA WAR

Israeli ex-security chiefs urge Trump to help end Gaza war


AFP / 04 August 2025 10:25

A boy fills containers with water from underground pipes, in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, on April 24, 2025. (Credit: Bashar Taleb/AFP)

More than 600 retired Israeli security officials, including former heads of intelligence agencies, have urged U.S. President Donald Trump to pressure their own government to end the war in Gaza.

"It is our professional judgement that Hamas no longer poses a strategic threat to Israel," the former officials wrote in an open letter shared with the media on Monday, calling on Trump to "steer" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decisions.

