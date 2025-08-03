Road accident in Tripoli: Three injured during wedding procession, including the bride and groom

A road accident took place on the Beddawi highway, in the northern city of Tripoli, during the passage of a wedding procession. Three people were injured, including the bride and groom.

The accident occurred when the car carrying the newlyweds hit a roadside pole before colliding with another vehicle, according to initial reports obtained by L'Orient-Le Jour's correspondent in the region.

Rescue teams from the Lebanese Red Cross and the Emergency and Relief Unit immediately arrived at the scene to provide first aid to the injured before transporting them to the nearest hospitals.