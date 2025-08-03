Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
NORTH LEBANON

Road accident in Tripoli: Three injured during wedding procession, including the bride and groom


L'OLJ / By L'Orient Today staff, 03 August 2025 20:18

Road accident in Tripoli: Three injured during wedding procession, including the bride and groom

Rescue teams from the Lebanese Red Cross, as well as local residents, are at the scene of a road accident on the Beddaoui highway, in the north of Tripoli (North Lebanon), which left three people injured on Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo obtained by L'Orient-Le Jour's correspondent in the region, Michel Hallak)

A road accident took place on the Beddawi highway, in the northern city of Tripoli, during the passage of a wedding procession. Three people were injured, including the bride and groom.

The accident occurred when the car carrying the newlyweds hit a roadside pole before colliding with another vehicle, according to initial reports obtained by L'Orient-Le Jour's correspondent in the region.

Rescue teams from the Lebanese Red Cross and the Emergency and Relief Unit immediately arrived at the scene to provide first aid to the injured before transporting them to the nearest hospitals.

