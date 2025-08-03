Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SYRIA

Armed groups attack Syria's internal security forces in Sweida, killing one, Ekhbariya TV reports


Reuters/AFP / 03 August 2025 13:18 , updated at 15:18

Armed groups attack Syria's internal security forces in Sweida, killing one, Ekhbariya TV reports

Syrian security forces entered the predominantly Druze town of Sweida after intercommunal violence with Bedouin tribes. (Credit: AFP)

Armed groups attacked Syria's internal security forces in Sweida, killing two people, at least one of them being a member of the security forces and injuring others, Syria's state-run Ekhbariya TV and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday.

"A member of the General Security forces was killed and seven others were injured... as clashes erupted with local factions around Tal Hadid in the western Sweida countryside," said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which also reported the death of a "local fighter".

The source told Ekhbariya the armed groups violated the cease-fire agreed in the predominantly Druze region last month after factional bloodshed in which hundreds have been killed.

