Illegal quarries: Billions of dollars in unpaid debts owed to the state

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Long considered untouchable and too powerful to be held accountable, the owners of sand and stone quarries in Lebanon have found themselves, since 2022, at the center of a state-led effort to recover funds they owe. An army census that year, along with a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) study, served as the foundation for a government plan to reclaim more than $3 billion in unpaid dues — comprising approximately $1.1 billion in taxes, $1.97 billion in land rehabilitation fees, and $588 million in environmental compensation, according to UNDP figures.Quarry operators have often avoided paying what they owe, as very few operate with proper permits. Many rely on “land improvement” authorizations or operate entirely without legal approval, and even those with permits frequently fail to comply with Decree 8803/2002, which governs...

Long considered untouchable and too powerful to be held accountable, the owners of sand and stone quarries in Lebanon have found themselves, since 2022, at the center of a state-led effort to recover funds they owe. An army census that year, along with a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) study, served as the foundation for a government plan to reclaim more than $3 billion in unpaid dues — comprising approximately $1.1 billion in taxes, $1.97 billion in land rehabilitation fees, and $588 million in environmental compensation, according to UNDP figures.Quarry operators have often avoided paying what they owe, as very few operate with proper permits. Many rely on “land improvement” authorizations or operate entirely without legal approval, and even those with permits frequently fail to comply with Decree 8803/2002, which...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in