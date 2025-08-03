Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Illegal quarries: Billions of dollars in unpaid debts owed to the state

The environment minister has launched a process to review the calculations, citing major errors from the previous team. Former minister Nasser Yassine fears a slowdown in the process.

L'OLJ / By Suzanne BAAKLINI, 03 August 2025 14:14

Illegal quarries: Billions of dollars in unpaid debts owed to the state

Quarries in Chekka, North Lebanon, with some wooded areas. (Credit: L'OLJ/Live Love Beirut)

Long considered untouchable and too powerful to be held accountable, the owners of sand and stone quarries in Lebanon have found themselves, since 2022, at the center of a state-led effort to recover funds they owe. An army census that year, along with a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) study, served as the foundation for a government plan to reclaim more than $3 billion in unpaid dues — comprising approximately $1.1 billion in taxes, $1.97 billion in land rehabilitation fees, and $588 million in environmental compensation, according to UNDP figures.Quarry operators have often avoided paying what they owe, as very few operate with proper permits. Many rely on “land improvement” authorizations or operate entirely without legal approval, and even those with permits frequently fail to comply with Decree 8803/2002, which governs...
