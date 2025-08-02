At least 83 Palestinians killed by Israeli army in past 24 hours

In its daily report, the Gaza Strip Health Ministry announced that it had recorded 98 new deaths directly linked to the Israeli offensive over the past 24 hours.

Among them, 83 Palestinians were killed by strikes or gunfire from the Israeli army between noon Friday and noon Saturday, including 39 during distributions of humanitarian aid by the GHF, supported by the United States and Israel. The Ministry added that 15 of the reported deaths were people killed in previous Israeli attacks, whose bodies were found under rubble or on roads.

Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis said it had received the bodies of five victims, including a mother and her daughter, from two separate strikes targeting tents of displaced people. Near Deir al-Balah (central Gaza), a strike destroyed a family home, killing both parents and their three children, according to the emergency services of the Gaza Health Ministry.

Additionally, the ministry said in another statement that seven new deaths caused by famine, including one child, had been recorded in the same period. The blockade imposed by Israel on the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave since the start of the war has led to the death of at least 169 Palestinians, including 93 children.

This brings the total number of officially reported Palestinians killed since the start of the Israeli offensive in Gaza in October 2023 to at least 60,430, along with 148,722 wounded. Among them, 1,422 were killed during GHF aid distributions.