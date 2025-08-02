Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
NORTH LEBANON

Photo exhibition at Batroun old port


L'OLJ / 02 August 2025 16:19

Photo exhibition at Batroun old port

The photo exhibition was set up on the pier of the town’s former fishing port. (Credit: Michel Hallak)

The Batroun International Festival Committee inaugurated on Saturday a photo exhibition, simply titled Batroun Photo Exhibition, installed on the pier of the city’s old fishing port, according to a statement relayed by our northern Lebanon correspondent.

"For the third consecutive year, we are organizing this photography festival, which is divided into two phases. The first is a competition bringing together 300 participants, with 150 photos selected by the jury now exhibited along the pier. The second phase will feature Lebanese and foreign professional photographers who will showcase their works in the streets and the old souk of Batroun, thus turning the city into an open-air gallery," explained the committee president during the inauguration.

The Maronite bishop of Batroun, Mgr Mounir Khairallah, North Governor Imane Rafei, Batroun district chief Roger Toubia, and the municipality president, Marcelino Harek, were present.

