Defense industry, a pillar of Turkish power

From hypersonic missiles to drones, Turkey capitalized on the 2025 edition of the IDEF arms fair, held in Istanbul from July 22 to 27, to showcase its newest military innovations, including the Typhoon, its first domestically produced ballistic missile.With over 900 Turkish companies and 400 foreign exhibitors from 103 countries, the defense expo confirmed Turkey's position as a key player in the sector. From being a simple weapons importer to becoming a rising power in the military industry, the country has undergone a significant strategic transformation over the past two years. In 2024, with a defense budget of $25 billion — an increase of 12 percent from the previous year — it ranked 17th worldwide in military spending, while its arms exports rose from $1.9 billion to $7.15 billion over the past decade, attracting buyers in...
