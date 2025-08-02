Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

US-ISRAEL

US envoy meets Israeli hostage families in Tel Aviv


AFP / 02 August 2025 14:37

White House Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff (C, wearing a hat) visiting a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) food and aid distribution site in the Gaza Strip on Aug. 1, 2025. (Credit: US embassy in Jerusalem/David Azagury)

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff met Saturday with the families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, according to the main association representing those still in captivity almost 22 months after being seized during Hamas's October 2023 attacks.

A cellphone video posted online showed the Washington negotiator arriving in a square in Tel Aviv that has become known for protests by supporters of the hostages' families, and being greeted with applause and pleas for help.

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff met Saturday with the families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, according to the main association representing those still in captivity almost 22 months after being seized during Hamas's October 2023 attacks.

A cellphone video posted online showed the Washington negotiator arriving in a square in Tel Aviv that has become known for protests by supporters of the hostages' families, and being greeted with applause and pleas for help.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read