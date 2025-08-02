Confiscation of 2-wheelers, fines for tinted windows: ISF toughens measures

The Internal Security Forces have recently increased efforts to confiscate unregistered motorcycles and fine vehicle owners with tinted windows, to the point that many delivery drivers avoid riding their two-wheelers when they hear about a security checkpoint on their route.

"This is not exactly a nationwide campaign, but rather a tightening, over the past two weeks, of repressive measures against mopeds in irregular situations and motorists choosing to equip their vehicles with tinted windows in violation of regulations," a security source told L’Orient-Le Jour on Friday on condition of anonymity, noting that these violations are clearly increasing, although no figures were provided.

In parallel, the ISF has set up "random roadblocks, mainly in Beirut and Mount Lebanon, but also throughout the country," the same source said. Arrests have also been reported, particularly of foreigners in irregular situations or wanted individuals.

"These operations are routine. When we observe traffic violations, we naturally verify the drivers' identities," the source added. Likewise, no statistics are available on the number of arrests during this period, when many Lebanese from the diaspora are present, and when two-wheelers, which mostly do not respect the traffic laws, are often responsible for and victims of deadly road accidents.

Lebanon adopted a new traffic code in 2012, but it wasn't enforced until 2015. Still, the country continues to struggle with enforcing basic traffic rules, including speeding, wearing seatbelts, driving against traffic or using a mobile phone while driving.

Last March, Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar already called "for strengthened security measures to reduce recurring incidents and trouble and to ensure the safety of citizens in Beirut and Tripoli." He emphasized the importance of enforcing road safety rules to ensure smoother and safer traffic.

These measures were implemented during Ramadan in both cities. In spring 2024, amid the war between Israel and Hezbollah, former Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi announced the deployment of State Security checkpoints and patrols on the airport road in Beirut following attacks on several motorists.

This article was translated from L'Orient-Le Jour.