Israeli attorney general under fire from Netanyahu government

The executive branch is scheduled to vote next week on potentially dismissing Gali Baharav-Miara, as her supporters condemn a "witch hunt."

L'OLJ / By Noura DOUKHI, 02 August 2025 13:01

Israeli attorney general under fire from Netanyahu government

The Israeli Attorney General, Gali Baharav-Miara, attends a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on June 5, 2024. (Credit: Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP)

In February 2022, during a brief time when Benjamin Netanyahu was not leading the Israeli government, Gali Baharav-Miara was appointed as attorney general for six years.Seen as one of the last defenders of the rule of law by some Israelis opposing the country's autocratic and illiberal drift, the 65-year-old magistrate has established herself as a key figure in opposition to the government.For these reasons, the attorney general, the first woman appointed to this role, is in the crosshairs of the country's most right-wing coalition. Her supporters have denounced this as a witch hunt, which could end with her removal next week after a process launched in March. Meanwhile... Conference on 2-state solution: Lebanon avoids antagonizing Hamas The government is set to decide on Monday whether to dismiss her, following a...
