UNIFIL says cleared mines from access to 1 of its posts in south Lebanon

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced it had launched a "joint operation ... involving engineering units from the Cambodian component and Italian peacekeepers from the western sector" to clear mines from the access route to one of its observation posts in Labbouneh (Sour district) in order to regain access.

"After the armed conflict of 2024, access to the United Nations observation post at Labbouneh, located near the Blue Line, had been compromised due to damage sustained. The south and west gates had become unusable, requiring mine clearance and rehabilitation work," the statement said.

"The operation lasted 15 days and allowed for the clearance of an area of 1,358 square meters," UNIFIL added. The mission also enabled the "reopening of the access road with the help of Cambodian mechanical equipment, inspection of the area by Italian engineering units equipped with specialized devices [EOD demining and neutralization team, K9 dogs specifically trained for military or police missions, an advanced combat reconnaissance team (ACRT), a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense unit], all under armed protection provided by the Italian peacekeepers throughout the operation."

Once the site was secured, "the commander of the western sector once again raised the United Nations flag," UNIFIL added, specifying that this rehabilitation "will allow better monitoring of potential violations of Security Council Resolution 1701 and strengthen the U.N. forces' presence along the Blue Line."

Since the cease-fire concluded at the end of November between Israel and Hezbollah, the Israeli army has bombed Lebanese territory almost daily. It occupies several strategic sites from which it was supposed to withdraw. It also accuses Hezbollah of refusing to surrender its arsenal, while Hezbollah conditions its disarmament on a full withdrawal of Israel from southern Lebanon. The Security Council will decide at the end of August whether to renew UNIFIL's mandate.

At least four men, all identified by the party as Hezbollah fighters, were killed Thursday night in a series of airstrikes carried out by the Israeli air force on several regions in south Lebanon and the Bekaa. The Lebanese Health Ministry confirmed the death toll.